A woman is recovering after being struck by a boat on Lake Lanier.
According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the operator of the 40-foot pontoon backed over 32-year-old Iva Filto. The woman's left leg was severely injured.
McKinnon said the woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
32-year-old Olajide Olaolorun, the operator of the vessel, was arrested for boating under the influence.
The incident is still under investigation.
