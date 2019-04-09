A woman is recovering after being struck by a boat on Lake Lanier.

According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the operator of the 40-foot pontoon backed over 32-year-old Iva Filto. The woman's left leg was severely injured.

McKinnon said the woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

32-year-old Olajide Olaolorun, the operator of the vessel, was arrested for boating under the influence.

The incident is still under investigation.

