Cellphone records and DNA helped investigators link the initially separate cases.

LAKELAND, Fla. — After nine months of following leads, doing forensic work, reviewing hours of surveillance video, talking to witnesses, and executing search warrants, the Lakeland Police Department says the man responsible for the deaths of two missing people is behind bars.

“This is one of those cases that took a lot of forensic work, a lot of lab work to get us where we are here today," Chief Ruben Garcia said.

It all dates back to June 30, 2020, when police say Ladevon Cottingham killed Ricky Kimball, 65, before killing Takeria Adderly, 22, for refusing to help him.

Kimball was reported missing a little after 1 a.m. when his co-workers say he was seen on security video picking up trash in the parking lot of the Circle K on Kathleen Road.

Later that same night, police say Adderly was reported missing after she didn't show up to a meeting with a family member and was not answering her phone. Police say the two knew each other through a family relationship.

July 2020 is when the case began to take a turn.

“The more we got into the forensic and the evidence of it we came to the same conclusion that the same individual murdered both of these victims," said Sam Taylor, chief of detectives with the Lakeland Police Department.

During the span of the month, detectives say they uncovered both Kimball and Adderly's bodies, her car, which was covered in blood and additional surveillance video.

In the video, police say Cottingham was seen walking near where Adderly's car was dumped on June 30, 2020, with only underwear on and carrying a bag. A witness later would confirm that was him, saying Cottingham called her in a panic and asked for her help. Detectives say the witness told them a gun was in the brown paper bag he was carrying at the time.

His cellphone pinged in the area of Circle K during the early hours of June 30, Taylor said.

Also in July, the Lakeland Police Department says Cottingham committed an armed home invasion robbery where he held two people at gunpoint before stealing their car and taking off for Ft. Myers.

While in custody, investigators say they confronted Cottingham with cellphone records that showed he talked to Adderly the night of her death. They say he denied involvement in her death but admitted to calling her.

Ultimately, lab results confirming DNA found inside Adderly's car belonged to Kimball sealed the case for police who say Cottingham killed Adderly before disposing of both bodies in different locations and dumping her car.

“This guy is a predator, now. Make no mistake this guy is absolutely a predator," Taylor said.

The chief of detectives added that Cottingham has made some admissions but nothing that could be called a confession.

“He thinks he’s smarter than everybody else in the room, for the most part, but he’s in the county jail and facing all these charges," he added.

Cottingham faces a series of charges including, two counts of first-degree murder, armed kidnapping, false imprisonment, and tampering with evidence, among others.

Medical examiner reports show Kimball died by strangulation while Adderly's cause of death was determined to be by one gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Police say Cottingham was released from Florida State Prison two weeks before the killings.

"He's exactly where he needs to be," Taylor said.

Adderly's family was present during the Friday press conference. Her grandmother Brenda McClain, joined by Adderly's brother thanked everyone for their thoughts, prayers and support.

“Just know that she was an amazing young lady. She would go and she would help anyone and that’s just who she was," McClain said holding back tears.

Adderly's family says her memory will live on through them.

Detectives say Kimball's family lives mainly in the northeast and could not be there Friday but asked that some detectives stand in the front of the press conference in their place. Many at the Lakeland Police Department knew Kimball from stopping at the Circle K he worked at during their shift.