Second arrest made in killing of woman over bowling ball

LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Atlanta bowling alley in March.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced Thursday they had made a second arrest in the killing of a woman at a bowling alley last month in what police have said was an argument over a bowling ball.

APD said they had arrested Imani Spears in the killing of LaKevia Jackson. The case has drawn significant attention in part because Jackson reportedly shared a son with rapper Young Thug.

Her social media accounts featured photos of her son and the rapper. To date, Young Thug has not commented on the case, with his representatives saying he would not be releasing a statement.

Atlanta Police made the announcement while detailing several recent "significant arrests" in a press conference at which Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant were among the speakers.

APD Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said Spears had no prior criminal history before being taken into custody. Jail records indicate she is from Lithonia and faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police had previously arrested 25-year-old Joshua Fleetwood in the killing. He faces the same charges as a Spears, with an additional third charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.