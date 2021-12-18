Person shot in Atlanta's Lakewood Heights, second incident in same area in three days

A drive-by shooting that injured three people also occurred along a stretch of Jonesboro Road in the neighborhood on Thursday.

ATLANTA — A person was shot Saturday in southeast Atlanta's Lakewood Heights neighborhood near a stretch of Jonesboro Road that saw three people injured in a drive-by shooting on Thursday.

Police had few initial details. They said officers were on scene investigating at a location on Lakewood Avenue.

The location is right off Jonesboro Road and about a block down from Lethea Street, where three people, two of them teenagers, were shot in a drive-by on Thursday.

The victim on Saturday was taken to a hospital "alert, conscious and breathing" police said. There was no additional information yet available about the victim, or any possible suspect information.

"Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident," a police statement said.

In Thursday's incident, police said the three people were walking down Jonesboro Road when a car passed by and shot at them.

The area is just a couple blocks away from the Ron Clark Academy.

11Alive's Tracey Amick Peer went down to Lakewood Heights following Thursday's incident and spoke with residents who blamed recent crime on blight.

"It's terrifying... less than half a mile from my home so it touches close," Devon Dixon, co-president of Historic South Atlanta, told Tracey.

Dixon said there were "quite a few abandoned homes" that could be drawing crime incidents to the neighborhood.

Atlanta Police crime data suggests the neighborhood has seen about a similar number of violent incidents - measured as reports of aggravated assaults and homicides - as last year.