Lamar County deputy shot while responding to call, suspect in custody

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Lamar County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot last night responding to a suspicious person call in Milner, they said.

The Sheriff's office says the deputy was ambushed with a shotgun off Moore Street while in his car and was flown to an Atlanta hospital. His condition is not known, but according to Sheriff Brad White, his injuries to not appear to be life-threatening.

White said pellets were found under the deputy's arm, under his eye and in the right side of his head.

"We ask for continued prayers for our deputy," they wrote on Facebook.

The suspect, 37-year-old Donald Chandler Gordy is in custody, the sheriff's office said. Gordy fled the scene on I-20 and was stopped by deputies in St. Clair County (Ala.).

They said a number of weapons were found in the truck.