Man who pushed Buckhead woman to her death in 2021 to serve decade in prison

Catherine Kahn was found in the middle of a Buckhead intersection after being hit by a car on October 10, 2021.

ATLANTA — A judge has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for allegedly pushing a woman out of a moving luxury vehicle to her death in October 2021 in Buckhead.

Steve Sadow, attorney for Alfred Megbuluba, confirmed Wednesday that his client accepted a plea deal on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Catherine Khan, of Snellville. Megbuluba was sentenced June 15 to 15 years with 10 years to serve, Sadow said.

Kahn was found in the middle of a Buckhead intersection after being hit by a car on October 10, 2021. She later died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities initially said Khan was either pushed out or fell from the moving Lamborghini. But 911 calls later revealed a witness said they saw the 28-year-old being "thrown out" of the car after a fight, previous reports stated.

Megbuluba turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail in connection to Kahn's death days after she was killed.

Sadow previously claimed Kahn might have been drunk and would not get out of his car, but Megbuluba did not push her.