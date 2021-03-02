Man attempts to carjack 2 vehicles before running from officers, breaking into Buford home, police say

When he broke into the home, he ran from the armed homeowner and led police on a chase before being captured.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police have a man in custody after they say he attempted to carjack two vehicles, broke into a Buford home and then ran from officers.

At around 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, police responded to the first carjacking in the area of South Puckett Road near Ridge Road. They say the victim sped off after Lamont Dickerson opened his car door and ordered him out.

Dickerson then allegedly got into a second vehicle through a passenger door near Ridge Road and Hamilton Mill Road. The female driver refused to get out and Dickerson ran off.

As officers were searching for Dickerson, he used a brick to break a window and gain entry into a home on Woodtree Lane, they said.

When he entered the home, he was confronted by an armed homeowner. Dickerson ran from the house and led police on a foot chase before being arrested.