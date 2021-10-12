Child hurt, taken to hospital in apparent shooting, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are trying to determine the circumstances of an apparent shooting where they said a child was hurt.
Only a few details have been released, but police confirmed they were investigating. It happened at an address in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW.
"They have located a child that appears to have been shot," according to police. "The child has been transported to Eggleston Children Hospital alert, conscious and breathing."
No other details have been released.
11Alive has a crew headed to the scene. We are working to get more information about what happened.