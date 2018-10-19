TERRELL COUNTY, Ga. -- Another shooting involving an officer late Thursday night brought the total to three in mere hours in Georgia.

It happened in Terrell County in southwest Georgia and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has only released basic information so far tweeting that it involved officers with the Richland Police Department and that no officers were injured.

The first shooting on Thursday happened in Monroe where investigators said a man pointed a fake submachine gun at two officers. One of them responded by shooting the man in the chest. The suspect was just blocks from a local community college.

About two hours later, on I-75 in Bartow County, a Georgia State trooper pulled over a woman for driving too slowly in the left lane. He called for backup after spotting meth and gun in the car. He put the woman and a man riding with her in handcuffs. But it turns out the man was wanted for a parole violation.

The man allegedly had a gun hidden on his back and turned around to shoot the trooper whose bullet-proof vest ultimately saved him. But the shooter was ultimately killed when two officers returned fire.

Trooper injured in shooting with suspect on I-75

The Terrell County shooting that happened just before midnight brought the total cases of shootings involving police or deputies in Georgia up to 75. The total for all of 2017 was 97.

© 2018 WXIA