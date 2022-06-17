Law enforcement response to 'person shot call' near Richard B. Russell Federal Building

ATLANTA — There's a police presence near the Richard B. Russell Federal Building along Ted Turner Drive as an investigation unfolds involving the Federal Protective Service, according to authorities.
FBI Public Affairs Specialist Jenna Sellitto didn't elaborate on the situation, but did say FBI is responding to process the scene. Sellitto added that there is no threat to public safety. FPS is the uniformed police division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene and video shows officers blocking off roads in the area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, their officers responded to the area to assist with a person shot call. However, the said they were not involved with the incident.
11Alive is working to determine if anyone has been injured.
APD also said due to the police investigation in the area, there are some streets blocked.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.