Law enforcement response to 'person shot call' near Richard B. Russell Federal Building

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — There's a police presence near the Richard B. Russell Federal Building along Ted Turner Drive as an investigation unfolds involving the Federal Protective Service, according to authorities.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Jenna Sellitto didn't elaborate on the situation, but did say FBI is responding to process the scene. Sellitto added that there is no threat to public safety. FPS is the uniformed police division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene and video shows officers blocking off roads in the area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, their officers responded to the area to assist with a person shot call. However, the said they were not involved with the incident.

11Alive is working to determine if anyone has been injured.

APD also said due to the police investigation in the area, there are some streets blocked.

MLK Jr Dr SW to Marietta St SW- near the Sam Nunn Federal Ctr and State Farm Arena-will be closed for approx. 4hrs. *The investigation does not involve the APD. APD is assisting another law enforcement agency. APD is not handling the investigation.* pic.twitter.com/chApjShb1V — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.