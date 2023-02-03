Arrest made in killing of Lawrenceville 16-year-old

The victim, Jose Daniel Martinez, was found Wednesday afternoon along Paden Mill Trail near Sweet Water Park and Alford Elementary School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Thursday an arrest had been made in the killing of a 16-year-old boy near Lawrenceville the day before.

The victim, Jose Daniel Martinez, was found Wednesday afternoon along Paden Mill Trail near Sweet Water Park and Alford Elementary School.

Police have now arrested 20-year-old Dennis Calzadilla and his charges include felony murder and aggravated assault.

In a release Thursday, police said Martinez's family called 911 on Wednesday to report the 16-year-old missing.

Responding officers spoke with his family and found out he had not returned home the previous night.