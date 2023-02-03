Arrest made in killing of Lawrenceville 16-year-old

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Thursday an arrest had been made in the killing of a 16-year-old boy near Lawrenceville the day before.
The victim, Jose Daniel Martinez, was found Wednesday afternoon along Paden Mill Trail near Sweet Water Park and Alford Elementary School.
Police have now arrested 20-year-old Dennis Calzadilla and his charges include felony murder and aggravated assault.
In a release Thursday, police said Martinez's family called 911 on Wednesday to report the 16-year-old missing.
Responding officers spoke with his family and found out he had not returned home the previous night.
"While on scene, officers were notified that his possible last known location was Paden Mill Trl. Officers responded to that address and located Martinez deceased from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives canvassed the area and were able to develop leads that lead to arrest of Dennis Calzadilla (20 years old, Lilburn)," a police release said.