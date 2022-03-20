x
1 killed after bar fight led to shooting in Lawrenceville, police say

Here's what we know.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — One person has been killed after a bar fight led to a shooting that spilled out into a parking lot Sunday, according to Lawrenceville Police.

Authorities said there was an argument between several men at 476 Gwinnett Drive in Lawrenceville when one of them shot another man. 

Lawrenceville Police said a person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital where he died. They have not yet released the identity of the victim. 

This is a developing story, 11Alive will continue to update as we learn more. 

