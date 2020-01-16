LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Within two hours on Tuesday, thieves in Gwinnett County hit multiple hotels and apartment complexes, breaking into a total of 26 vehicles, Gwinnett County Police said.

The crimes happened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. within the unincorporated Lawrenceville area.

The suspects arrived to the locations in a black SUV, possibly identified as a Jeep Cherokee, police said. The vehicle appeared to have blacked-out rims and a long sticker on the top portion of the rear window.

Witnesses and surveillance footage observed the suspects to be three black males. Two were wearing black jackets and the third was wearing a black hoodie. One had white tennis shoes and another had red tennis shoes.

The suspects made entry into the vehicles by smashing a window. The most common items stolen were wallets.

Police say the suspect vehicle may look like this.

Gwinnett Police Department

The incident locations were:

Hearthside Sugarloaf Apartments – 5600 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Hampton Inn – 1135 Lakes Parkway, Lawrenceville

Comfort Inn and Suites – 2225 Riverside Parkway, Lawrenceville

Herrington Mill Apartments – 1564 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville

Country Inn and Suites – 989 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville

Hampton Inn – 6010 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Homewood Suites – 1775 North Brown Road, Lawrenceville

Gwinnett Police used this opportunity to remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles.

"Please remember to remove valuable items such as purses, wallets, electronics and weapons from vehicles, especially when parked outside overnight," they said. "Having nothing visible may help deter the vehicle from being broken into."

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

