Man arrested, charged in DeKalb murder from October

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A 20-year-old Lawrenceville man has been arrested and charged in connection with an October murder and assault at a Clarkston apartment complex, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.
According to Cynthia Baugh Williams with the sheriff's office, Jameel Jamaal Stevens was arrested on Friday.
Warrants say that Stevens shot Tracie Raymond Hall to death after a fight at an apartment complex on Brockett Road on Oct. 28. A separate warrant indicated that Stevens used a gun to assault Hall's sister, Nakitha Phillip on the same date.
Williams said that Stevens has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.
She said that Stevens was taken into custody in Stone Mountain without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.