Man arrested, charged in DeKalb murder from October

The 20-year-old allegedly killed a man and used a gun to assault the victim's sister, authorities said.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A 20-year-old Lawrenceville man has been arrested and charged in connection with an October murder and assault at a Clarkston apartment complex, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

According to Cynthia Baugh Williams with the sheriff's office, Jameel Jamaal Stevens was arrested on Friday.

Warrants say that Stevens shot Tracie Raymond Hall to death after a fight at an apartment complex on Brockett Road on Oct. 28. A separate warrant indicated that Stevens used a gun to assault Hall's sister, Nakitha Phillip on the same date.

Williams said that Stevens has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.