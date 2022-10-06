Deputy shot at apartment complex in Lawrenceville

A heavy police presence was seen at the Anzio Apartments.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A deputy was shot at an apartment complex in Lawrenceville on Friday evening.

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office PIO Ashley Castiblanco said there were no further details that could be immediately shared. The Gwinnett Police Department said officers and sheriff's deputies had been attempting to stop a stolen vehicle when gunfire was exchanged.

"A suspect is barricaded in a vehicle in a parking lot," the Gwinnett Police Department said.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the area. Aerial video showed a heavy police presence at the complex, with more than a dozen police and fire vehicles on scene.

The apartment complex is located off I-85 on Sweetwater Road.