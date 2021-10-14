Woman fatally shot in Lawrenceville home following argument, police say

It happened at a home on Gloster Mill Drive, according to a spokesperson for the Gwinnett Police Department.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Lawrenceville on Thursday morning.

It happened at a home on Gloster Mill Drive, according to a spokesperson for the Gwinnett Police Department. The victim, a woman, was found shot dead on the floor inside of the home.

At this time, authorities said there is an "indication" that the shooting may be domestic.

"There were no children [inside of the home] ... but there were other parties that called 911 and heard arguing and then shots being fired," Hdeshi Valle, Publics Information Officer with GCPD said.

Valle said they are speaking with the other people inside of the home, but it's unclear if the other people inside of the home were residents.

They are encouraging all witnesses to come forward. At this time, they don't know exactly what led to the incident or who pulled the trigger.

Refresh often for updates.