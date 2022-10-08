Lawsuit by former inmate accusing Cherokee County deputies of sex crimes dropped

The lawsuit was dropped Oct. 26 after the former inmate's attorneys filed a motion to have the case dismissed.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Oct. 26 filed against the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a former inmate's attorneys filed a joint motion to dismiss the case, according to court orders. The former inmate accused several deputies of violently raping her and other detainees.

The woman claimed a deputy she named in the suit “violently raped” her at the jail in 2020 “threatening to kill” her if she ever told anyone.

The woman filed the lawsuit in July this year and claimed there were other victims.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said he requested the GBI for a separate criminal investigation of the allegations in August.

The GBI investigators did not find enough evidence in the case, according to the sheriff's office.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office claimed in a release Wednesday that the former inmate "never reported" the incident to law enforcement.