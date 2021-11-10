New lawsuit filed against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new lawsuit has been filed against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.
A former inmate of the county jail said the sheriff ordered him to be put in a restraint chair for hours.
According to the lawsuit, Timothy O'Neil was arrested in October of 2019 after a standoff.
A few days later, O'Neil alleges he was kept in a restraint chair for more than five hours and not allowed to go to the bathroom.
In addition, O'Neil said he was kept in the jail's mental health unit for weeks.
O'Neil is requesting damages and that the case be sent to trial.
This comes weeks after Hill pleaded not guilty in federal court to other allegations of mistreatment at the county jail.