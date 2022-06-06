1 dead in shooting in College Park, police say

It happened outside Legends Cafe at the Chevron gas station.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police are investigating after a person was killed outside a restaurant at a gas station in College Park early Monday morning.

College Park Police Maj. Lance Patterson said officers responded to the Chevron gas station and the Legend Cafe at Godby Road and Old National Highway around 12:50 a.m. where they found a man in his 40s shot.

The identity of the victim has not been released and police do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.