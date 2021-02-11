'We miss her smile' | 19-year-old woman found dead after leaving Halloween party, 3 arrested

The Fairfield Police Department said Leilani Beauchamp's remains were found in Monterey County. Travis Air Force Base’s Office of Special Investigation assisted FPD.

The Fairfield Police Department said the remains of a 19-year-old Leilani Beauchamp of Carmel were found in Monterey County following a Halloween Party that took place in Sacramento. Three people have been arrested.

The three people arrested are as follows:

Jessica Quintanilla, 21, from Pittsburg has been arrested for murder.

Marco Quintanilla, 27, from Pittsburg has been arrested for accessory to murder and a violation of his parole. Quintanilla is currently on parole associated with a felony conviction for attempted murder.

Juan Parra-Peralta, 20, from Fairfield has been arrested for accessory to murder. ABC10 learned Parra Peralta is a U.S. Airforce airman. He was seen in a photo posing at Travis Airforce Base last year — while serving as the 60th aerial port squadron cargo processing specialist.



FPD said a missing person report was filed for Leilani Beauchamp on Saturday. Police said she was last seen at a Halloween party in Sacramento that morning. From what police know, she left the party with two men, who are active duty Air Force members, back to a home in Fairfield.

Police have not said specifically if the Air Force members who left the party with Beauchamp were among the arrested.

Fairfield police said they worked with members of Travis Air Force Base’s Office of Special Investigation, through their investigation learned a homicide took place at the home on Cascade Lane in Fairfield.

On Sunday, law enforcement said the remains of Beauchamp were found in Monterey County.

"Leilani was truly a blessing to us and her beloved friends," the family of Beauchamp said in a statement to ABC10. "Leilani shared a very close relationship with her younger brother and sister who, after she ventured out to college, maintained daily communication with them. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her caring demeanor, her strong will, her passion for life and the love she brought to our family. We love you Leilani."

"We are deeply saddened by the events that have transpired," Fairfield police wrote in a press release. "Our thoughts, and condolences go out to Leilani’s loved ones. Please respect their privacy as they deal with this tragic loss."

Police have not confirmed the relationship of the parties involved. The case will be filed with the Solano County DA’s office Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (707) 428-7600.