ATLANTA — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Macy's employee who was shot in the parking deck of Lenox Mall, just days before Christmas.

Antonio Brown, 17, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His arrest follows that of the other suspect in the case, Devonte Dean, 24, who was also charged with aggravated assault with the intent to rob, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arrested on Dec. 28.

It was on Dec. 21, 2019 when police said the victim, Catherine Gilbert, flagged down a mall security guard to tell him that she had just been shot and robbed by two young men while walking back to her car.

The woman told police the pair tried to take her belongings, including the keys to the car, but when she refused to cooperate, they shot her and ran off.

A 911 call from a witness described what happened.

Police said officers canvassed the scene, but Dean and Brown took public transit to get away.

Atlanta police called the robbery - in broad daylight, at the height of the holiday shopping season - a brazen act, especially when Atlanta Police and mall security presence had been increased.

