ATLANTA — By the time police arrived at the corner of Lenox Road and Buford Highway, on Tuesday, two 28-year-old men from California were already dead.

The two were found in a red Kia Sorrento that was likely traveling through the intersection when the deadly shooting occurred. But details leading up to the crime, other than that, are still limited.

That's why they're hoping that the drivers or passengers of three vehicles in the area may be able to help them find answers. Police released a new video from a vehicle on Friday that shows the three vehicles passing in front of the vehicle's camera.

Police now believe someone in them may have witnessed the events that led up to the shooting or may have even seen it happen. Their information may be integral to helping police solve the crime so they're hoping someone will step forward - either the occupants of those vehicles or someone who knows how to find them.

The video shows the cars crossing through an intersection, one of them appearing to be a smoke gray van or SUV, the next a dark-colored car and the last a dark van or SUV.

For now, anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicles spotted in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a $2,000 award for an arrest and indictment.

