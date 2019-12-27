ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released new video of the two suspects they believe were involved in the Lenox Square parking lot shooting last week.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the men from the Dec. 20 shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

In the new surveillance video, one suspect can be seen wearing a hooded gray sweatsuit, dark sneakers, and ear-length dreadlocks. The second man can be seen wearing a black and gray hooded jacket, khaki pants and red and black sneakers.

This surveillance video was captured after the shooting occurred on a MARTA train where the two are seen looking around and smiling.

RELATED: 'I'm in Lenox Mall and I just witnessed a young lady get shot. And they ran off.'

Officers spoke to the victim who had been shot in the stomach. She said that while walking to her vehicle, she was approached by two young men who were armed with a handgun. The men attempted to take her belongings, her keys, and her vehicle - shooting her at some point during the confrontation.

RELATED: Lenox Mall shooting update: Suspect photos released in shooting of Macy's worker

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital was described as "alert, conscious and breathing" at the time. The woman has since been released police said in a later update.

RELATED: Police: Woman shot during attempted robbery at Lenox Square parking garage

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact investigators at (404) 546-7896 and reference case number 193551001 or call Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

MORE HEADLINES:

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Cumberland Mall shooting leaves one injured, many more shaken