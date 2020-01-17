ATLANTA — One of two men involved in a shooting and robbery in the parking deck at Lenox Square mall in December has been arrested.

The Atlanta Police Department announced on Friday that D’Vonte Dean, 24, was arrested on Dec. 30, however, they are still searching for a second suspect.

Dean is charged with aggravated assault with intent to rob, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Fulton County jail.

On Dec. 20, a Macy's employee was shot in the stomach. She said that while walking to her vehicle, she was approached by two young men who were armed with a handgun. The men attempted to take her belongings, her keys, and her vehicle - shooting her at some point during the confrontation.

Police released surveillance video a week later where a one suspect can be seen wearing a hooded gray sweatsuit, dark sneakers, and ear-length dreadlocks. The second man was wearing a black and gray hooded jacket, khaki pants and red and black sneakers.

Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office

This surveillance video was captured after the shooting occurred on a MARTA train where the two are seen looking around and smiling.

"The Department is proud of the diligent work done by our investigators to identify and arrest Dean, and wish to acknowledge the assistance of Lenox Square in the investigation," they said in a news release.