Man arrested in New York for March deadly shooting over Lenox Square parking space

Three other suspects are still being sought in connection with the shooting, Atlanta police said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced the capture of a 20-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a Tennessee man who they said was killed over a parking space at Lenox Square last March.

According to Sgt. John Chafee, the suspect, Ricky James Lafargue, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Brooklyn on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Chafee said Lafargue is being held in New York City, awaiting extradition to Atlanta.

According to Chafee, the incident began in a parking lot near the Cheesecake Factory at Lenox Square on Sunday, March 8. At about 6:30 p.m., Chafee said, officers responded to reports of a person shot there.

When the officers arrived, he said, they found the body of 31-year-old Thuan Nguyen, who had been killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

After several days of investigation, Chafee said, investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Lafargue for felony murder.

Chafee said the investigation of the shooting remains open and investigators are still looking for three other suspects in connection with the case.

The shopping center, one of the largest in metro Atlanta, has been the site of several shootings in recent months, including one involving an officer.