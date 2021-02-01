Teen girl charged with felony murder in deadly Gwinnett shooting near Duluth

Leslie Garcia-Juarez is facing charges of aggravated assault and felony murder in the death of Adaph Aimable.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault just days after a deadly shooting outside of Duluth.

Since Thursday, Gwinnett Police have been searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old Adaph Aimable. The young man was found shot following officers' arrival at 4370 Satellite Boulevard around 9 a.m. that day. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died, police said.

Initially, police didn't have any details on a motive but believed that a young woman might have visited him just before the shooting.

Police said they identified and arrested 16-year-old Leslie Garcia-Juarez of Lilburn just two days later on New Year's Eve with help from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.