Teen girl charged with felony murder in deadly Gwinnett shooting near Duluth

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault just days after a deadly shooting outside of Duluth.
Since Thursday, Gwinnett Police have been searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old Adaph Aimable. The young man was found shot following officers' arrival at 4370 Satellite Boulevard around 9 a.m. that day. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died, police said.
Initially, police didn't have any details on a motive but believed that a young woman might have visited him just before the shooting.
Police said they identified and arrested 16-year-old Leslie Garcia-Juarez of Lilburn just two days later on New Year's Eve with help from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
While details on the shooting motive are still fairly limited, police suggest now that it may have been the result of a domestic dispute of some sort.