Lilburn area shooting leaves three injured on Sunday night

Police are still looking for the suspects, who they believe left in separate vehicles and were still armed.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police say they three people have been hospitalized in a Sunday evening shooting. Now, they're looking for the gunmen responsible.

Police said that, around 7:30 p.m., Lilburn officers working an off-duty job reported hearing gunshots in the 700 block of Beaver Ruin Road outside of the city. So they, along with Gwinnett Police officers responded and soon found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Gwinnett Fire took the victim to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Witnesses told police that a second victim escaped on foot before getting the bed of a pickup truck. The owner of the truck was allegedly unaware of the shooting victim soon found out in the area of Burns Walk Court. Police said that this victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Northside Gwinnett.

Police said a third victim was then found a short distance away at a home off of Cliffglen Way. Gwinnett police and fire found yet another man with gunshot wounds there. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police didn't know the conditions of any of the victims but did say that they likely rode to the location where the shooting happened together.

As for the suspects, police said they were seen armed and escaping the scene in multiple vehicles. A Gwinnett Police K-9 located "several articles of evidence" but no other victims in the shooting.

Gwinnett's crime scene unit is now handling the investigation. No suspect descriptions have been released.