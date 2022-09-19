One dead after altercation between Gwinnett business owner, man

Gwinnett Police said they were at a scene on Stone Mountain Highway.

LILBURN, Ga. — An investigation is underway where a man is dead in Lilburn, police said Monday morning.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said that homicide detectives were on scene at an auto business on Stone Mountain Highway.

The department said the owner of that business, Putting Things Together Auto, and another man got into an altercation that resulted in the man being shot and killed.

Police did not provide further details on the nature of the altercation or what led to the shooting, but said they were exploring all potential motives including self-defense.

According to police, the man who died was not an employee or customer at the business.

Detectives are conducting witness interviews, and did speak with the business owner who has not been taken into custody at this time.

Active Investigation: Homicide

Gwinnett Police homicide detectives are on the scene of a homicide at 4534 Stone Mountain Hwy in Lilburn. pic.twitter.com/gntE0oLblD — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 19, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.