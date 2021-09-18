Multiple parked cars wrecked in Atlanta after driver loses control and smashes into them

The incident happened Friday in the Lindbergh neighborhood.

ATLANTA — At least five parked cars were wrecked Friday morning in Atlanta's Lindbergh neighborhood, police said. when a driver lost control and smashed into them.

A viewer sent 11Alive video from the aftermath of the incident. It showed a row of parked cars - which were on Morosgo Drive near the Kroger shopping center in Lindbergh - one after the other with heavy damage to their front and left sides.

Atlanta Police said they found the driver "several blocks from the crash" and that it appeared "the driver lost control of his vehicle, striking the parked cars."

Police said he was issued citations for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to maintain his lane.