DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lithonia officer has been arrested and charged with rape, along with two other crimes.

DeKalb County Police confirmed they arrested Lithonia Officer David Wilborn.

According to jail records, Wilborn has been charged with rape, violation of oath by public officer and aggravated assault.

Jail records show he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail early Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

