Man dies at hospital following DeKalb shooting, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of Covington Highway for a person shot around 8:13 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a 40-year-old man who was shot.

The man later died at the hospital, authorities said. Police have not released the identity of the man.

Detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.