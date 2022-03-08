Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Lithonia

Here's what we know.

LITHONIA, Ga. — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Lithonia Monday evening.

DeKalb County Police officers responded to a home on Stablewood Way around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said two men, an 18-year-old and a 25-year-old, got into an argument. The situation escalated when the 18-year-old started shooting at the other man.

That's when police said a third man stepped in, shooting and killing the teen. DeKalb officials said he shot the 18-year-old in self defense and is not facing charges at this time.