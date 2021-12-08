Police response at Lithonia High School after resource officer involved in shooting, police source says

LITHONIA, Ga. — Law enforcement is on the scene of Lithonia High School Thursday afternoon after a school resource officer was involved in a shooting, according to sources.
A Dekalb County Police source tells 11Alive there is a suspect in custody.
According to a statement from DeKalb County Schools, there was a disturbance in the school's parking lot where an officer discharged a weapon.
The district said there were no injuries to students and the incident is still under investigation.
"The safety and well-being of DCSD students and staff remains a top priority," the district said.
The 11Alive SkyTracker saw patrol cars on the scene at the high school.
11Alive is working to gather more information.