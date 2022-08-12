Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home.

LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub.

The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur.

She was charged after allegedly leaving the infant "unattended in a bathtub" on July 30. The child "was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident," the sheriff's office said.

There was little further information available about the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

