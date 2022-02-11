1 person dead, police investigating shooting in Lithonia

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITHONIA, Ga. — One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with DeKalb County Police Department said officers were called to a home along Penwood Place, not far from Miller Grove High School.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the area where police had set up crime scene tape around a home. Footage shows the police presence in the Somerset complex.

Police said they are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

At this time, police did not offer details on any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.