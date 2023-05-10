Person stabbed in face in Lithonia, DeKalb authorities say

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the face Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said they were called to a home along Arbor Stream Court. The neighborhood is in Lithonia near the Mystery Valley Golf Club.

Officers did not share if they were searching for a suspect or the victim's condition as it is early in their investigation.

