Person stabbed in face in Lithonia, DeKalb authorities say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the face Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said they were called to a home along Arbor Stream Court. The neighborhood is in Lithonia near the Mystery Valley Golf Club.
Officers did not share if they were searching for a suspect or the victim's condition as it is early in their investigation.
