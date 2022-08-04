Shooting at Coweta County gun range prompts investigation

This is a developing story.

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A shooting at a gun range in Coweta County has sparked an investigation, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting range at 514 Bohannon Road in Grantville, just south of Newnan, on Friday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are on scene.

While the GBI said they were involved in the investigation, the agency did not provide additional details.