Metro area high school students facing charges for bathroom attack, police say

This is a developing story.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four Loganville High Students are facing charges following an attack on another student, according to the Loganville Police Department. It all started in a bathroom.

The teenagers, ranging from 14 to 17 years old, forced the victim into a bathroom stall before dousing them in liquid cleaning products and using harassing, homophobic statements, police said. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The status of the victim is still unknown, as officials have not yet revealed if they suffered any injuries in the alleged attack. It is also unclear what specific charges the suspects are facing.

In a statement, the Walton County School District said:

"School leaders at Loganville High School were made aware of a student incident that occurred before Spring Break at an after-school extracurricular activity. Student safety is a top priority and school officials are investigating the incident and working with law enforcement officials to ensure the district's code of conduct and legal charges are appropriately enforced."