'Targeted, ambushed' | Jefferson County sheriff's deputy dead after being shot

Sheriff John Aubrey said Deputy Brandon Shirley was working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales when he was shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy is dead after police say he was ambushed in Shively.

Sheriff John Aubrey said 26-year-old Deputy Brandon Shirley was working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when someone shot him. Shirley was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.

Louisville police are leading the investigation into Shirley's death. LMPD's Public Integrity Unit canvassed the neighborhood Thursday morning, and spokesperson Alicia Smiley said K9 and air units are helping the investigation.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said, "We can say with confidence he was targeted and he was ambushed. It is just sickening. We will make an arrest. We will make an arrest."

"If someone is really determined to kill you, they're going to kill you, and that was the case here," Shields said.

Shields said LMPD does have persons of interest but did not give any additional details.

A woman who lives near the car business said she heard the gunshots.

"I heard three rounds and then two immediately after that. And I said that's gunfire and that's really close," neighbor Angela Clark- Milan said.

Agreeing with Chief Shields, she also believes Deputy Shirley was targeted.

"I believe he was targeted too," said Clark-Milan. "He sits there every night right at the edge of that lot all the time, monitoring the lot."

One neighbor expressed shock and sadness after learning of the deputy's death.

"Young very young, 26, that's sad," Saqoia Ashby said. "It's like you don't know what to expect what's next here in Louisville. Who's next?"

Brandon Shirley is the fourth Jefferson County deputy to die by gunfire in the line of duty.

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in March 2019. Aubrey said Shirley received a medal of valor for his work during protests in 2020, specifically his work responding to the shooting of photographer Tyler Gerth and helping arrest the person who shot him.

"Brandon was a hard-working, proactive deputy, really dedicated to his duties," Major George Grissom said. "Everybody liked him...he was a good person, a good person to be around."

Shields said LMPD will work to arrest those responsible for Shirley's death.

"We will make an arrest," Shields said. "Grieving comes later. We have a job to do."

