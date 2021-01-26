Rapper Ludacris has Mercedes-Benz stolen in Atlanta

He told police he left his car running while he went to the ATM.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are urging residents not to leave their cars running to warm up in the morning, to quickly go inside a store or go to the ATM.

Atlanta-based Rapper and actor Ludacris learned the lesson the hard way on Monday while he stopped at an ATM.

At around 4:40 p.m., police were flagged down by the rapper, whose real name is Chris Bridges. He told them he heard his vehicle speed away while he was at the ATM.

He said he did not get a look at the suspect that stole the black Mercedes-Benz.