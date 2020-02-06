Lula shooting threat rumors online unfounded, Hall County sheriff says

The sheriff's office addressed a social media post that had been "circulated heavily" throughout the day on Monday.

LULA, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office took an opportunity online, Monday, to quell concerns about alleged threats of violence in a small Georgia town.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office acknowledged a social media post that had been shared heavily regarding threats of violence in the area of Lula, Georgia, a town of about 3,000 people.

"Hall County sheriff's deputies have checked into this extensively, and the message appears to be unfounded, with nothing to substantiate its claim.

The sheriff's office shared a graphic that shows the threat, claiming that teenagers were knocking on doors and shooting the person who came to the door. The rumor circulated so much that searches associating Lula and shooting had seen a significant increase on Google.

Even so, the sheriff's office said it had received no reports of anything of the kind actually happening "and no calls of service to anything remotely resembling this."

The sheriff's office said, however, that deputies would remain vigilant in protecting the entire county.