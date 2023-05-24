Lululemon employees fired after robbery in Gwinnett County

The employees feel their termination wasn't fair.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta women say they were fired from the Lululemon in Peachtree Corners for calling the police to report a robbery.

Jennifer Ferguson was the assistant manager at the time.

"All of a sudden we see some gentlemen run into the store in masks and hoodies," Ferguson said, "They swiped until they couldn't hold any more product and ran out the door."

Rachel Rogers was a key leader at the time. She caught the robbery on camera.

"We didn't really feel very protected or know what else to do," Rogers said.

Rogers has been working for the company for five years. She says the Peachtree Corners location has been dealing with a string of thefts for months. She shared what happened during a separate incident.

"I was not working and someone sent me a picture of the front entrance table. And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we just sold all of the product. Good job!'" Rogers said, "And they were like, 'No, someone just came in and stole everything."

No one at the store called the police during the other swipes. This time, Rogers and Ferguson called the authorities. However, Ferguson says this went against company policy.

"We are not supposed to get in the way. You kind of clear path for whatever they're going to do," Ferguson said, "And then, after it's over, you scan a QR code. And that's that. We've been told not to put it in any notes, because that might scare other people. We're not supposed to call the police, not really supposed to talk about it."

Gwinnett Police Department confirmed to 11Alive that there have been a few robberies in the area. According to a police report, the three thieves at the Peachtree Corner's LuLuLemon are now facing felony robbery charges.

However, Rogers and Ferguson were both fired. Both were given the same reasoning.

"It wasn't very clear. They didn't give specific reasoning besides just saying they have a 'no-tolerance policy,'" Rogers said.

Ferguson virtually said the same thing.

"They said I was terminated immediately with no severance because they have a zero-tolerance policy," Ferguson said.

11Alive reached out to Lululemon corporate Wednesday and has not received a response.

Rogers and Ferguson are hoping the policy can be changed, allowing employees to call the police if they don't feel safe.

"That was my sole income," Rogers said, "So, I did have to file for unemployment and use all of my savings to pay for my car payments, car insurance payments, my dog's food, my food."

Ferguson says she has four kids to support.

"They put us in a bit of a bind," Ferguson said. "My husband is self-employed. So, we're trying to figure out insurance. There was no severance."