Lumpkin County manhunt that prompts deputies to tell residents to 'lock all doors' ends

Authorities conducted a multi-unit search for Dylan Finley near the Dawson County line and Auraria Road.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — The manhunt for a Lumpkin County suspect came to an end on Friday morning with Dylan Finley in custody, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said the incident began two days ago, on Wednesday, March 10 in the Franklin County area.

"They had chased this suspect around with some drug information," Jarrad explained in a press conference. "He was able to elude them."

Jarrad said they received information that Finley and Elizabeth Anglin were "bringing a large amount of drugs" into Lumpkin County. Anglin was caught and taken to jail Thursday afternoon

Authorities said they received another call from a citizen around 9 a.m. on Friday morning about a suspicious person in the area "matching Finley's description." Jarrad said they were originally alarmed after Finley said that "he did not want to go back to prison."

Thursday shortly before 5:30 p.m., deputies told residents to lock all doors.