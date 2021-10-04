Man charged with murder in death of 24-year-old woman in north Georgia

The GBI also made one other arrest and is looking for two others on reckless conduct charges.

Authorities have made an arrest in the death of a 24-year-old north Georgia woman.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Friday announcing that they had arrested a 46-year-old man from Dahlonega for the death of 24-year-old Cheyenne Jean Burns, who was from the same city.

The suspect is one of multiple, but the only one facing a felony murder charge in the case. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault and homicide by vehicle. A 19-year-old from Dahlonega was also arrested for reckless conduct and warrants have been issued for two others on the same charge as well as others outstanding.

The investigation began on April 3, when the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office called in the GBI to assist in a death investigation on Clayton Burns Road. That probe soon became a homicide investigation when authorities learned of an agreement between several people which soon resulted in a "vehicular confrontation" during which Cheyenne Burns died.

The GBI is now working to gather evidence. After the conclusion of the state agency's investigation, it will hand the case over to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.