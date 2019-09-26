DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The family of Hannah Bender says speculation on social media has made an already horrific situation, even worse.

“Everybody speculating and throwing facts out, not knowing what they're talking about. It's made it extremely difficult for us,” said Gary Bender, Hannah’s father.

“This has been a really hard time for my family.”

Hannah was last seen near Dahlonega back on Sept. 14. Wednesday morning, the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office announced they believed they had found Hannah’s body in a shallow grave in Forsyth County.

“We feel that it is her due to some of the markings on the body, some tattoos,” said Sheriff Stacy Jarrard.

Hannah Bender

Provided

The body will be sent to the crime lab to confirm whether it is Hannah.

Jarrard believes she was murdered in Lumpkin County, then dumped in Forsyth County.

Arrest warrants have been taken out for 22-year-old Austin Stryker.

Austin Todd Stryker

Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say Stryker and the victim know each other but didn’t elaborate on their relationship.

West Virginia State Police announced Tuesday that Stryker was spotted in Clay County, West Vriginia. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Stryker’s wife, 21-year-old Elizabeth Donaldson, was arrested by the GBI on Wednesday in Dawson County. She’s charged with tampering with evidence in the murder investigation.

A third person, 78-year-old Jerry Harper, has been named a person of interest.

“But one thing I promise, we will do everything we possibly can to make sure Justice is served,” Jarrard vowed.

