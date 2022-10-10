Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Atlanta, police say

The woman said two men, who she picked up as passengers, took her vehicle.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Atlanta Police Department officers were called to a home along Central Avenue, just off Pryor Street at 11 p.m. That's where they found a woman who said her car was stolen, according to police.

Early evidence shows the woman was working for the rideshare company and picked up two men from a location along Baker Street, police said. As she was driving the passengers, one of the men had what appeared to be a gun and demanded the driver get out of the car, according to police. The woman complied, and she wasn’t hurt.

The men drove off in the woman's 2015 BMW, leaving her behind.

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is horrific. We have reached out to the driver to offer support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation. These crimes are absolutely unacceptable and we're committed to doing what we can to keep drivers safe," a spokesperson with Lyft said in a statement.