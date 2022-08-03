Police identify victim in Mableton shooting as teenager, release photos of car they're searching for

Cobb County Police released a photo of a 2000s model Toyota sedan, silver or possibly champagne in color, that they are searching for in the case.

MABLETON, Ga. — Police in Cobb County on Tuesday identified the victim in a Mableton cul-de-sac shooting the day before and released photos of a car they're searching for in connection to the case.

The Cobb County Police Department identified the victim as an18-year-old, who was found lying in a driveway Monday with several gunshot wounds in the neighborhood on St. Martins Drive.

Police said he was run over by the car in addition to being shot, and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday, he remains in critical condition.

Police also released a photo of a 2000s model Toyota sedan, silver or possibly champagne in color, that they are searching for in the case.