Police identify victim in Mableton shooting as teenager, release photos of car they're searching for

MABLETON, Ga. — Police in Cobb County on Tuesday identified the victim in a Mableton cul-de-sac shooting the day before and released photos of a car they're searching for in connection to the case.
The Cobb County Police Department identified the victim as an18-year-old, who was found lying in a driveway Monday with several gunshot wounds in the neighborhood on St. Martins Drive.
Police said he was run over by the car in addition to being shot, and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday, he remains in critical condition.
Police also released a photo of a 2000s model Toyota sedan, silver or possibly champagne in color, that they are searching for in the case.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.