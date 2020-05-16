Authorities arrested 20-year-old Kendarius Hill after a traffic stop on Friday night.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is back in town and charged with murder after Tuesday's deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

A release from the Bibb County sheriff's office says officers arrested 20-year-old Kendarius Trevon Hill around 11:45 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop in Sandy Springs, Georgia. That's up near Atlanta.

He is now charged with shooting 22-year-old Douglas Stevenson in the parking lot at the Riverwalk Apartments in north Macon.

Investigators were called to the shooting at the complex in the 5500 block of Riverside Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the time witnesses said there was a large crowd gathered when someone started shooting.

Stevenson was found dead in his car. He'd been shot several times.

After Hill's arrest Friday night, Bibb County investigators brought him to Macon for questioning, and later charged him with Stevenson's murder.

He's now in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center with no bond set.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

