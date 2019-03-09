MACON, Ga. — A 22-year-old Macon woman is charged with murder in the death of her 3-month-old baby.

According to a news release, Rebecca Kipp was arrested on a malice murder warrant Tuesday morning.

The warrant says the 3-month-old was found in a position he couldn’t have gotten himself into while on the couch. He was found face down between the cushions at a home on Regina Drive back in June 2019.

Kipp turned herself in on Tuesday, and she is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office 478-751-7500.

