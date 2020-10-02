MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old Madison County deputy was arrested on Saturday night and charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The release said that Gabriel Dalton was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol in the city of Hull.

At the time of the arrest, the release said, Dalton was off-duty and in his personal vehicle.

Dalton was arrested after information was received by the sheriff's office, the release said. The information was immediately turned over to the GBI for a "fair and impartial investigation," the sheriff's office release said.

Sheriff J. Michael Moore immediately terminated Dalton's employment and booked him into the Madison County Jail, the release said.

Following a bond hearing, Dalton was released on $8,350 bond and the case was turned over to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, according to the release.

The sheriff's office says there is no evidence at this point that there were no violations of Georgia law while Dalton was on duty with the sheriff's office.

